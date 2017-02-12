Turkish operation in Syria will continue to Raqqa: Erdogan Tayyip
Istanbul: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the final goal of a Turkish military incursion into Syria was not just to retake the city of al-Bab from Islamic State, but to cleanse a border region including Raqqa of the jihadists.
"The ultimate goal is to cleanse a 5,000-square-km area," Erdogan told a news conference before his departure on an official visit to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Turkey has long advocated a "safe zone" for civilians in northern Syria cleared of Islamic State militants and the Kurdish YPG militia, but says such an area would need to be policed by a no-fly zone.
Erdogan said he had discussed this again with the United States and Russia and that Turkey was prepared to do the infrastructure work in the zone, to help prevent migration from Syria and allow those who had fled to Turkey to go home.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first Kolkata derby
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh