Turkish woman assaulted for `wearing shorts in Ramadan` - Watch Video

Ankara: In a horrific incident, a Turkish man assaulted a young woman on an Istanbul bus for wearing shorts during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The incident led to a furore among women`s rights activists.

University student Asena Melisa Saglam was travelling on the bus when the man seated behind her struck her in the face, images published by Turkish media showed on Wednesday. The video of the whole incident has gone viral.

She responded by chasing after him but he grabbed her and slung her to the back of the bus before running out of the vehicle.

Saglam said that throughout the journey, the man had been verbally harassing her by saying she should not be wearing shorts during Ramadan.

The man was detained but following questioning -- in which he reportedly said he had been "provoked" -- he was set free, causing a new outcry.

Following the outcry, an order was given to re-arrest the man but it was not immediately clear if he had been detained again.

Saglam, 21, was quoted by the Hurriyet daily as saying: "From the moment I sat down he was making these remarks `you dress like this during Ramadan? You should feel ashamed to be dressed like that`."

She said she put on her headphones and ignored him but then he got up, hitting her so the side of her jaw hit the bus window.

