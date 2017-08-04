close
Twelve including four children killed in airstrikes in Yemen's Houthi

An official news agency controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels says 12 civilians have been killed in two airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in a northern province.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:39

Sanaa: An official news agency controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels says 12 civilians have been killed in two airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in a northern province.

The SABA news agency reports that warplanes bombed a house in the town of al-Safra in Saada province today, killing nine residents including four children. A second airstrike bombed a car carrying civilians, killing three and wounding seven.

Security officials in Saada confirmed the airstrike on the house and the civilian deaths. It wasn't possible to verify the second attack. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Since 2015, the conflict in Yemen has pitted the Saudi- led coalition against Houthi rebels. The war has left over 10,000 civilians dead and displaced three million others.

