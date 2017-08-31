close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Twitter bans Japanese man after he posts photo of mosquito he killed

The user @nemuismywife had posted the photo after he was bitten by a mosquito on August 20, the Hindustan Times reported.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:40
Twitter bans Japanese man after he posts photo of mosquito he killed
Representational Image

New Delhi: A Japanese man has been reportedly banned from Twitter after he allegedly posted a photo of a mosquito he killed on the micro-blogging site.

The user @nemuismywife had posted the photo after he was bitten by a mosquito on August 20, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Where do you get off biting me all over while I’m just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you’re already dead),” the report quoted him a saying in the tweet.

Twitter reportedly sent him a message saying his account had been frozen.

He than reportedly created a new account @DaydreamMatcha and tweeted: “My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?”

According to the report, his tweet was retweeted over 31,000 times and liked by more than 27,000 Twitter users.

TAGS

Twitter bans Japanese manman posts photo of mosquitoTwitterJapanese man

From Zee News

After threats, triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan&#039;s children go missing in West Bengal
West Bengal

After threats, triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's...

Cassini spacecraft&#039;s grand finale: Scientists make music from Saturn&#039;s moons, rings
Space

Cassini spacecraft's grand finale: Scientists make mus...

Gujarat

Amit Shah holds strategy meet with team for Gujarat polls

World

Britain and Japan agree to closer security ties

Nokia 130 launched in India – Availability, price, features and more
Mobiles

Nokia 130 launched in India – Availability, price, features...

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi&#039;s ED custody extended by four days
India

Meat exporter Moin Qureshi's ED custody extended by fo...

Pervez Musharraf declared absconder in Benazir Bhutto assassination case
WorldAsia

Pervez Musharraf declared absconder in Benazir Bhutto assas...

Aditya Sachdeva murder: Rocky Yadav, 3 others held guilty by Gaya court, sentencing on September 6
Bihar

Aditya Sachdeva murder: Rocky Yadav, 3 others held guilty...

RSS leader Kathiroor Manoj murder case: CBI names CPI-M leader P Jayarajan as mastermind
Kerala

RSS leader Kathiroor Manoj murder case: CBI names CPI-M lea...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Watch: Post conviction, 'guest' Ram Rahim was kept at this lavish, so called 'Jail'

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas