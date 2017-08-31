Twitter bans Japanese man after he posts photo of mosquito he killed

New Delhi: A Japanese man has been reportedly banned from Twitter after he allegedly posted a photo of a mosquito he killed on the micro-blogging site.

The user @nemuismywife had posted the photo after he was bitten by a mosquito on August 20, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Where do you get off biting me all over while I’m just trying to relax and watch TV? Die! (Actually you’re already dead),” the report quoted him a saying in the tweet.

Twitter reportedly sent him a message saying his account had been frozen.

He than reportedly created a new account @DaydreamMatcha and tweeted: “My previous account was permanently frozen after I said I killed a mosquito. Is this a violation?”

According to the report, his tweet was retweeted over 31,000 times and liked by more than 27,000 Twitter users.