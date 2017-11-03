Twitter employee shuts down Donald Trump's account on last day of work, Internet calls him a hero

Just before stepping out of the gates of the company, a Twitter employee on Friday did what many in the United States might be wanting to do. The employee brought down Donald Trump's Twitter account making the US President disappear from the microblogging site.

Twitter's Government and Elections team attributed the incident to a rogue employee. "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the team said.

"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," they added.

Though the account was restored in 11 minutes, the Twitter employee has been hailed as a hero on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

You are a hero!

Damn. If it wasn't his last day I'd say give him a raise — Orlando Bain_____ (@orlandobain) November 3, 2017

The kids a hero. Too bad it wasn't permanent — that's my name (@cody1mac) November 3, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes. — David Betz (@DFBetz) November 3, 2017

You should hire them back for good common sense. — BP (@The_BillP) November 3, 2017

Awards are being showered on him, at least on Twitter:

Give this person the medal of freedom — The Dog Saint (@LJtheDogSaint85) November 3, 2017

For 11 blessed minutes, America's collective IQ rose about 20%. Thanks anonymous Twitter hero. — Juan, P.E. #RESIST__ (@jrivera64) November 3, 2017

This person deserves the Nobel Peace Prize — Christopher Goguen (@TheGoguenator) November 3, 2017

When history was made

I survived the Trump twitter outage November 2, 2017 6:58PM to 7:04PM #neverforget — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 2, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account. Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

We'll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump's Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

This is my best moment of 2017. pic.twitter.com/LNKGKwWBVm — I'm Sorry Aunt Lydia (@TinaMcGugan) November 3, 2017

@jack I need to very seriously tell you that the 70 seconds that Trump's twitter account went away were the happiest 70 seconds of my year. — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 2, 2017

WORD!

With the revocation of Donald Trump's Twitter account he experiences censorship that he wants to apply to the news media. — Benjamin Franklin (@Benjami76920410) November 3, 2017

There have been several calls for Twitter to ban Trump for his tweets by many who claim that his posts could be interpreted as calls to violence.

Quite the last day it was.