Twitter employee shuts down Donald Trump's account on last day of work, Internet calls him a hero

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 03, 2017, 12:07 PM IST
Just before stepping out of the gates of the company, a Twitter employee on Friday did what many in the United States might be wanting to do. The employee brought down Donald Trump's Twitter account making the US President disappear from the microblogging site.

Twitter's Government and Elections team attributed the incident to a rogue employee. "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the team said.

"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review," they added.

Though the account was restored in 11 minutes, the Twitter employee has been hailed as a hero on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

You are a hero!

Awards are being showered on him, at least on Twitter:

When history was made

WORD!

There have been several calls for Twitter to ban Trump for his tweets by many who claim that his posts could be interpreted as calls to violence.

 

Quite the last day it was.

