close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Twitter trolls President Donald Trump on 'heel'​

US journalist Mark Harris made a pun saying that one of Trump`s staff members had been helping him understand the importance of the Boston counter-protesters and good spelling.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 12:21
Twitter trolls President Donald Trump on &#039;heel&#039;​
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New York: US President Donald Trump`s "covfefe" nightmare recurred when he commented on the anti-fascist protest rally, saying the country will "heel" instead of "heal".

Trump was commenting on the protest rally where over 15,000 anti-fascist demonstrated against right-wing activists on Saturday in Boston.

But his first two tweets included the similar typo — spelling "heal" as "heel".

It was in his third tweet that he managed to get the word right.

"Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, and we will heal and be stronger than ever before!" Trump finally wrote in his third attempt.

But that was too late for the President. By then Twitter had already started trolling and mocking him.

Merriam-Webster tweeted out few definitions of the words pronounced same heel.

"heal (to become healthy again), heel (a contemptible person), he`ll (he will)," Merriam-Webster tweeted.

US journalist Mark Harris made a pun saying that one of Trump`s staff members had been helping him understand the importance of the Boston counter-protesters and good spelling.

"Sincere thanks to whoever ran into the crapper to explain the value of protest to the President, then ran in again to explain spelling," Harris wrote.

Earlier this year, Trump sent a lot of people scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word "covfefe".

More than 73,000 people retweeted the tweet in just 120 minutes, and it earned its own hashtag. Twitter had a field day, with users trolling the President to the fullest.

Much has been written about Trump`s novel use of Twitter. He says he uses it to communicate to people outside the media filter and, of course, supporters argue he won the election doing things his way. 

Latest reports indicated that his lawyers might start vetting his tweets.

TAGS

USPresident Donald Trumptweetprotest

From Zee News

Pakistan grants nationality to 298 Indians in 5 years: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan
WorldAsia

Pakistan grants nationality to 298 Indians in 5 years: Inte...

Jammu and Kashmir

Youth's body found in Kashmir Valley

China installs high-definition cameras along Great Wall
WorldAsia

China installs high-definition cameras along Great Wall

Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, Islamic State bastion near Mosul
WorldAsia

Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, Islamic State bastio...

World

North Korea slams upcoming joint US-South military exercise...

Kashmiri separatists starved of funds after demonetisation, crackdown by NIA: Arun Jaitley
India

Kashmiri separatists starved of funds after demonetisation,...

India

Ramdas Athawale bats for SC, ST reservation in Indian Army

India

BSF adopts ways to curb suicides, depression among jawans

Utkal Express derailment: Prabhu directs CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by today
India

Utkal Express derailment: Prabhu directs CRB to fix respons...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India