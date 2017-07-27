close
Two abducted Pakistan diplomatic officials rescued in Afghanistan

The Taliban and militants linked to the ISIS operate in eastern Afghanistan. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 15:36

Islamabad: Two abducted diplomatic officials of Pakistan's consulate in Afghanistan have been rescued in an operation conducted by Afghan security forces, the Foreign Office has said.

The officials, posted at Consulate General of Pakistan in Jalalabad, were abducted on June 16 while travelling from Jalalabad to Torkham border crossing, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

"(Afghanistan) President Ashraf Ghani personally phoned Pakistan's Charge d affaires in Kabul to inform that the Afghan security forces had recovered the two Pakistani officials in a security operation," it said.

The officials were handed over to the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They would be flown back to Pakistan to join their families as soon as possible, the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua talked to Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai and conveyed Pakistan's deep gratitude to the Afghan Government for safe recovery of the two abducted diplomatic officials.

Jalalabad is the regional hub in eastern Afghanistan, close to the border with Pakistan.

The Taliban and militants linked to the ISIS operate in eastern Afghanistan. 

TAGS

AfghanistanPakistanAfghan security forcesJalalabadTorkham borderKabulTehmina JanjuaHekmat Karzai

