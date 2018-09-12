हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russian spy

Two accused are civilians, nothing criminal about them: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Skripal poisoning

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians who they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - who they said had tried to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Two accused are civilians, nothing criminal about them: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Skripal poisoning

Days, after Britain charged two Russians in absentia with the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday that the two accused were civilians and there was nothing special or criminal about them.

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians who they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - who they said had tried to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent, Novichok agent, in England.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, said Russia had found the two men, that they were civilians, and there was nothing special or criminal about them and that he hoped they would come forward and tell the world their own story.

"We, of course, checked who these people are. We know who they are, we found them. Well, I hope they will come out themselves and speak about themselves. It will be better for everyone," he said. "There`s nothing particularly even criminal about it, I assure you. We`ll see soon...They are civilians of course. I would like to appeal to them so that they hear us today. They will come somewhere, to you, the mass media..." 

Britain has said the two suspects were Russian military intelligence officers almost certainly acting on orders from high up in the Russian state. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the incidents. 

Skripal - a former colonel in Russian military intelligence who betrayed dozens of agents to Britain`s MI6 foreign intelligence service - and his daughter were found slumped unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury in March. They spent weeks in the hospital before being discharged.

A woman near Salisbury, Dawn Sturgess, died in July and her partner Charlie Rowley fell ill after Rowley found a counterfeit bottle of Nina Ricci perfume containing Novichok and brought it home.

Tags:
Russian spySergei SkripalEnglandRussiaNovichok agentAlexander PetrovRuslan BoshirovYulia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close