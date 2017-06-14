close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Two dead after strong quake hits Guatemala

A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Guatemala early on Wednesday, killing at least two people and causing power outages, as well as damage to some buildings, officials said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 23:36

Guatemala City: A strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit western Guatemala early on Wednesday, killing at least two people and causing power outages, as well as damage to some buildings, officials said.

The quake, originally estimated to measure 6.6 on the Richter scale before being revised upward, occurred at 1:29 am (0729 GMT).

The epicenter of the quake was about 156 kilometers (97 miles) west of Guatemala City in the department of San Marcos, the Institute of Seismology said.

The tremor was felt across most of the country, including the capital, as well as in neighboring Mexico, according to Guatemala's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction.

"Moderate damage is reported to houses in southwestern areas and there are power outages in several parts of the country," agency spokesman Julio Sanchez said, adding that a 5.6-magnitude aftershock hit across the border in Mexico minutes after the first quake.

A man was killed in the southwestern Guatemalan village of San Sebastian after an old church collapsed, the agency said.

News reports said another victim, a woman, died of a heart attack in a small village near the border with Mexico.

President Jimmy Morales posted a message on Twitter, saying "stay calm and be alert to possible aftershocks."

Guatemala is in a risk zone for tremors, located where the Caribbean Cocos tectonic plates converge with North America's tectonic plates.

San Marcos was hit by earthquakes in 2012 and 2014 that left dozens dead. 

TAGS

EarthquakeGuatemalaSan Marcos

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

AAP slapped with Rs 27 lakh fine by PWD for &#039;unauthorised occupation&#039; of office
Delhi

AAP slapped with Rs 27 lakh fine by PWD for 'unauthori...

Fire engulfs London tower block, at least 12 dead, dozens injured
World

Fire engulfs London tower block, at least 12 dead, dozens i...

At least four killed in San Francisco UPS facility shooting
AmericasWorld

At least four killed in San Francisco UPS facility shooting...

India

Presidential Election 2017: BJP may have its way after Asse...

North EastMizoram

Flash floods in Northeast states, Mizoram worst hit

WorldAsia

Iran kills 3 members of "terrorist organisation",...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video