Two killed in drone attack in Pakistan's Khurram area

The unmanned aircraft struck the vehicle this afternoon at a border village, Matta Sangar, in Kurram Agency.

PTI| Updated: Dec 26, 2017, 19:41 PM IST
Peshawar: A US drone fired two missiles at a vehicle today killing two militants, including a Haqqani network commander, near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the restive tribal region in the country's northwest, authorities said.

Two militants, including Haqqani network commander Jamiuddin, were killed, they said.

The Haqqani network has carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against US interests in Afghanistan.

The group is also blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people.

Officials also said a probe has been launched. 

