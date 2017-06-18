close
Two Pakistani diplomats missing in Afghanistan since Friday: Pak foreign office

Two Pakistani diplomats based in a consulate office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been missing since Friday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 12:53

Islamabad: Two Pakistani diplomats based in a consulate office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been missing since Friday, when they set off by road back to their homeland, Pakistan`s foreign office said on Sunday.

"Pakistan has requested the Afghan Government that all efforts may be made to ensure early recovery of our officials and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," the foreign ministry said in a statement Islamabad said Afghanistan had formed three different investigating groups to probe the incident. 

The foreign ministry did not speculate who may be behind the disappearances but various Afghan Islamist groups have targeted diplomats in the past.

Pakistan Islamabad Afghanistan Islamist groups

