Two planes collide at Toronto airport, no injuries

Toronto: Two planes collided at Toronto`s Pearson airport but there were no injuries.

A Sunwing Airlines plane, while pushing back from a gate at Terminal 3, crashed into a WestJet Airline Boeing 737-800 on Friday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 168 passengers of the WestJet plane were evacuated via an emergency exit on a freezing night with the temperature as low as minus 21 degrees Celsius.

The Sunwing plane, with no passengers and crew on board, caught fire after the incident, but the flames were soon extinguished.

