Two policemen killed in attack north of Cairo: Report

Two Egyptian policemen were killed and one wounded when a group of wanted criminals opened fire on security forces in a village north of Cairo on Tuesday, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 17:35

Cairo: Two Egyptian policemen were killed and one wounded when a group of wanted criminals opened fire on security forces in a village north of Cairo on Tuesday, state newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

The paper gave no details of what the men were accused of, but attacks on security forces have become common in Egypt since the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule. Sisi was elected president in 2014.

Authorities in the Nile Delta province of El-Menoufia stepped up security after the attack and the wounded were transferred to hospital, Al-Ahram said, citing a security source.

TAGS

Cairoal-AhramMohamed Mursi

