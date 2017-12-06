Two top commanders of Taliban killed in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Two top commanders of the Taliban were killed on Wednesday by Pakistani security forces during a raid in the country's restive northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces and the police carried out the raid in Swat's Charbagh area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

The militants, top commanders of the outlawed Tehrik-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP), opened fire after which the security forces killed them.

Both the militants were wanted by the police in cases of targeted killings and terror attacks, the police said.

"The militants were being traced for their previous involvement in terrorist activities in Malakand division," the army said in a statement.

Two facilitators of the militants were also apprehended during the operation.

According to the security forces, the militants were in contact with the TTP leaders in Afghanistan.