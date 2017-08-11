close
Two top Nikki Haley aides resign

Two top aides to Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, are quitting their positions, the media reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:31
Two top Nikki Haley aides resign
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: Two top aides to Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, are quitting their positions, the media reported.

Haley indicated on Twitter that the two aides, Communications Director Jonathan Wachtel and Chief of Staff Steven Groves, were leaving for personal reasons, reports Politico.

"Both Jonathan and Steve have recently encountered family concerns. They will always be a part of the team and dear friends," Haley tweeted on Thursday.

Two people with contacts inside the US Mission to the UN also confirmed the development, though it was not clear exactly when their resignations will take effect.

Groves had joined Haley`s office from the Heritage Foundation. He was known to be deeply sceptical of international institutions and multilateral agreements.

Wachtel joined Haley`s office from Fox News, where he served as a journalist covering the UN.

