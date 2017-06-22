close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Two Turkish soldiers, one village guard killed after clashes with Kurdish militants: Army

The soldiers were wounded during an operation targeting militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the southeastern province of Bitlis, the army said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 13:49

Ankara: Two Turkish soldiers died at the hospital where they were receiving treatment following clashes with militants in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the army said on Thursday.

The soldiers were wounded during an operation targeting militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the southeastern province of Bitlis, the army said.

 Another soldier is being also treated at the hospital, it said.

One village guard was also killed in the southeastern province of Siirt in overnight clashes with PKK militants, the private Dogan News Agency reported.

The southeast has been rocked by violence following the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the state and the PKK in 2015.

The PKK took up arms in 1984 to fight for an autonomous state and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since. 

It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

TAGS

AnkaraTurkeyKurdistan Workers PartyBitlisUnited States

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Assam

Guwahati's Kamakhya temple closes for 4 days as Ambuba...

Chhattisgarh

Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapu...

Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka navy arrests four Indian fishermen

World

Donald Trump's new idea -- a 'solar wall' on...

India

Ram Nath Kovind gets a new address - Mahesh Sharma's A...

Mumbai

Farmers protest airport plan in Greater Mumbai, 4 cops inju...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video