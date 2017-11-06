Typhoon Damrey lashes Vietnam; 29 killed, several missing

Hanoi: At least 29 people were killed and 29 others missing after typhoon Damrey barreled into Vietnam, just days before the country welcomes world leaders to the APEC Summit.

The typhoon also sank nearly 230 cargo and fishing ships and boats, destroyed more than 1,000 houses, mainly in central Khanh Hoa province, damaged or ripped roofs of over 43,000 others and caused blackout in many central and central highlands provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnamese Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said the country may have to prepare for the worst scenario in terms of the typhoon because water levels in many rivers in the central and central highlands region are rising at alarming levels and some reservoirs are at risk of breaking if the regions continue to face downpour.

Fairly strong winds on Saturday morning destroyed or damaged several welcome gates and billboards on the key roads along My Son beach in central Da Nang city, which will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders` Week from November 6-11.