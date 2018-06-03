U.S. commerce secretary says China meetings friendly, frank

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
U.S

BEIJING : U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday that his meetings in China have been friendly and frank.

"Our meetings so far have been friendly and frank, and covered some useful topics about specific export items," Ross told Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing. 

