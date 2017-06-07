close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UAE seeking 'change of policy, not regime' in Qatar: Minister

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are among seven states that have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a gas-rich emirate at the Saudi border.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 17:01

Dubai: Measures taken by the United Arab Emirates and other nations against Qatar are aimed at pressuring Doha into changing its policies, not at overthrowing its regime, a senior UAE official said on Wednesday.

"We have now reached a cul-de-sac in terms of trying to convince Qatar to change course," UAE state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said in an interview, accusing Qatar of being "the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region".

"This is not about regime change -- this is about change of policy, change of approach," Gargash said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain are among seven states that have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a gas-rich emirate at the Saudi border.

The Arab states accuse Qatar of supporting extremism, a charge Doha firmly denies.

Gargash said the crisis was the result of "an accumulation over many, many years of subversive Qatari politics and support for extremism and terrorist organisations".

Qatar has forged regional alliances independently of its fellow Gulf Cooperation Council states, drawing accusation by Saudi Arabia and its allies of serving Iranian interests.

The country is home to a number of high-profile figures of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, both listed as terrorist organisations by the United States.

TAGS

QatarDohaUnited Arab EmiratesSaudi ArabiaEgyptMuslim Brotherhood

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Presidential elections to be held on July 17, counting on July 20: Election Commission
India

Presidential elections to be held on July 17, counting on J...

Artificial Intelligence can now predict how long you are going to live
Science

Artificial Intelligence can now predict how long you are go...

Mandsaur violence: PM Narendra Modi chairs meet with top ministers, Centre rushes additional forces to Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur violence: PM Narendra Modi chairs meet with top mi...

US coalition strike on pro-Assad forces an `act of aggressi...
WorldAsia

US coalition strike on pro-Assad forces an `act of aggressi...

Russian President Vladimir Putin stirs controversy, says...
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin stirs controversy, says...

Govt order banning cattle trade for slaughter challenged in...
India

Govt order banning cattle trade for slaughter challenged in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video