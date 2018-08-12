UK: 10 injured in shooting at street party in Manchester

London: A shooting at a street party in the Moss Side area of the UK's Manchester City on Sunday left 10 people, including 2 children, injured. Armed police were called to Claremont Road in the early hours of the day.

Police said nine victims had "pellet-type wounds that are not believed to be serious". A 10th person - a man - is in a serious condition with leg wounds.

The shooting took place at a party being held after the first day of this weekend's Caribbean Carnival in Alexandra Park area of the city.

Chief Supt Wasim Chaudhry, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: "People will begin to leave hospital over the course of the day following treatment.

"That being said, there may be people who didn't seek treatment last night and I would urge these people to get immediate medical attention if that is the case." He said the shooting was "a reckless act that could have had devastating consequences".

The man in hospital is in a "stable but serious condition", however it is not yet clear whether his injuries were also caused by the pellets, police said.

The Caribbean Carnival, which has been held every summer since 1972, draws thousands of people. Residents said a street party was usually held in Claremont Road after the first day of events.

Indian-origin Nick Sinha, who lives near where the shooting happened, said the carnival usually passed peacefully. "I think it's a shame for [the shooting] to be associated with the carnival in that sense," he said. "It is all really positive so to hear when things like this happen, it's very sad."