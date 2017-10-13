UK army chief Gen Nicholas Patrick Carter on Pakistan visit

Islamabad: UK army chief Gen Nicholas Patrick Carter on Friday arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit.

General Carter visited the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and called on his Pakistani counterpart Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Army said in a statement here.

"Matters of mutual interest including a strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting," it said.

Earlier, on arrival at the headquarters, a Pakistan Army contingent presented a guard of honour to Gen Carter.

The UK army chief will also address participants of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University.