UK, Germany, France `stand committed` to Iran deal
AFP| Last Updated: Oct 14, 2017, 00:05 AM IST
The leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Friday said they remain committed to the international nuclear deal with Iran after US President Donald Trump refused to certify the agreement.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they "stand committed to its full implementation by all sides," according to a joint statement released by May`s Downing Street office.
