UK guy gets head cemented inside microwave for YouTube prank video, leaves rescuers 'seriously unimpressed'

He got his head stuck in a microwave. Wait, not just stuck, his head was cemented into the oven. The YouTube prankster's dumb emergency left the local fire and rescue services department in the UK 'seriously unimpressed'.

The 22-year-old and his friends, who make prank videos for YouTube, were reportedly trying to make a mould of his face. For this, they mixed seven bags of a plastering material and caked it around his head.

And then what happened seems obvious - to us, apparently, not them. The plastering material dried up quicker than any of the pranksters expected. By then, the 22-year-old's head had been placed in a microwave oven to give the mould a clean cuboidal shape.

Thankfully, the microwave was not turned on, and was not plugged in. Small mercies, eh?

The West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) responded to the emergency call in Wolverhampton, about 200-km northwest of London. They posted about the rescue on their social media feeds, and they seemed pissed off.

"Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube prankster whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven," read the post.

We're seriously unimpressed.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

The message was clear. Those five firefighters should rather have been on standby to help people who might have faced real emergencies or life-threatening situations.

Needless to say about a social media post, there was a highly polarised battle in the comments over whether the fire service should be sounding so judgemental.

"Why is WMFS unimpressed? Should you be making value judgements about how worthy rescues are of your time? … Stupid is as stupid does. However frustrating it may be if WMFS start making value judgements it is in danger of opening up a massive debate it probably does not want to be part of," said a user, Andrew Smith, in response to the post.

Internets, amirite? Pop came a user to forcefully put up the directly opposite point of view. "Why shouldn't they be unimpressed? I want them to make more value judgements on idiots who waste their time. Whilst dealing with that dickhead, the crew could have been needed somewhere else," responded a user named Damien Rice.

The debate is on. But there is little doubt that it is well and truly dumb to put cement on your head. Extra dumb to then put said cemented head into a microwave. The jury is still out on those of us who watch these videos to encourage head-cementers.