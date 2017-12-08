हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UK newspaper makes the error no editor would ever dare to commit

A local UK newspaper was published with the front page headline which said:"100 pt splash heading here."

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 08, 2017, 13:24 PM IST
Comments |
UK newspaper makes the error no editor would ever dare to commit

What is the biggest nightmare for an editor of a newspaper? An error that goes in print, anyone would agree. But what if the error is shouting out of the paper as soon as open the fold. Just imagine what the editor who gave a final go to the page would be going through.

In what (hopefully) would have been an inadvertent error, a local paper in the United Kingdom Cambridge news published the paper with a lead headline as :"100 pt splash heading here."

The sub heading says: "This is a strap over two decks with a cross reference to a"... 

The dummy text was printed in place of what was to be a story with a headline: "_2m for 'sex lair' school" in reference to a story printed on page 11 of the newspaper.

Seeing the faux pas in print, reads took to Twitter having a laugh over the error.

The newspaper apologised for the error calling it a technical glitch. "Due to a technical problem, the main headline did not appear on the Cambridge edition, although the correct one was printed in the Cambourne edition of the paper," it said.

Twitter, in fact, asked them not to stress over it

Cambridge news, we certainly hope you go easy on the person who made the error too!

Tags:
Cambridge newsnewspaper errorUnited Kingdom
Next
Story

Another US Congressman announces resignation over sexual harassment claim

Trending