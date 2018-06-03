UK observes London Bridge attack anniversary

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
London

The UK on Sunday marked the first anniversary of the deadly London Bridge terrorist attack which killed eight people.

London: The UK on Sunday marked the first anniversary of the deadly London Bridge terrorist attack which killed eight people.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain`s determination to overcome the threat of terrorism "has never been stronger", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Today we remember those who died in the London Bridge attack and the many more who were injured, as we pay tribute to the bravery of our emergency services and those who intervened and came to the aid of others," May tweeted.

Eight people died when three men drove into pedestrians on the London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "proud" of the way the city had responded to terror attacks, by "standing united in defiance and staying true to our values and way of life".
 

