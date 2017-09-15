close
UK PM Theresa May says speculation not helpful after Trump tweets on attack

She also said that the police and security services were doing all they could to identify those responsible for the "cowardly attack".

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 23:04
Pic courtesy: Reuters

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday it was not helpful for people to speculate on any investigation after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the culprits behind a bombing on a train were in the sights of the police.

Asked about Trumps` tweet saying that those responsible for the bomb in west London which injured 22 people were "in the sights of Scotland Yard, May said: "I never think it`s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."

TAGS

Theresa MayDonald TrumpUSBritishLondonScotland Yard

