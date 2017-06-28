close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UK school offers uniform hijabs for Muslim pupils

A secondary school in north-west England has become the first in the UK to offer hijabs or headscarves worn by Muslims as part of the uniform for pupils.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 20:14

London: A secondary school in north-west England has become the first in the UK to offer hijabs or headscarves worn by Muslims as part of the uniform for pupils.

Sir John Thursby Community College in Burnley, Lancashire, reacted to concerns that some hijabs were being worn incorrectly by introducing a uniform version.

However, the move has come under fire from some Muslim parents and pupils, who feel the uniform hijabs are uncomfortable and not modest enough.

They have launched an online petition, signed by 150 people, protesting against the lack of consultation over the new uniformed hijab.

"Unfortunately, there was very little consultation by parents or the girls attending the school. 

Consequently, a scarf designed by the school has been created. It is very tight and in some cases too short as some of the girls have long hair and so it defeats the object to wear it," the petition reads.

It also questions the "real agenda" behind the move and if it is to "put girls off" wearing a headscarf.

Headmaster David Burton has written to parents to defend the policy and dismiss suggestions that the school is against headscarves as untrue.

"We are sorry that there have been suggestions that the school is against headscarves. This is not true. We respect fully the wishes of girls to wear a headscarf and we always have done," he said.

"Students, staff and parents had expressed some concerns that some students were not wearing headscarves correctly although the rules had not changed on headscarves," Burton said.

"We looked towards changing the uniform policy to include a uniform headscarf as we were aware that a change is needed to be considered. We started a consultation process in September and we are still collecting the views of parents. Once we have collected these views we will be discussing them with governors," he added.

Before the new policy, schoolgirls wanting to wear a headscarf were permitted to choose their own style as long as it was black. The same rule applies at other secondary schools in the Lancashire area, which has a significant Muslim population. 

TAGS

UKhijabsMuslim pupilsEnglandLondon

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Five injured in group clash in tiff over transp...

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teaches him to do so`, wins heart as well as Internet – Watch
EuropeWorld

Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teache...

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying &#039;false story&#039;, labels it &#039;fake news joke&#039;
World

Donald Trump attacks New York Times for carrying 'fals...

Odisha

Odisha shocker: Four home guards forced to ''knee...

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to look into Meghalaya woman&#039;s ouster
Delhi

Delhi Golf Club incident: Panel headed by Mukul Mudgal to l...

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira Kumar
India

My ideology has an edge over ideology of NDA nominee: Meira...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video