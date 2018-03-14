UK school refuses to expel white students who chained black classmate during 'mock slave auction'

A school in UK' Bath has refused to expel a group of seven white students who reportedly chained their fellow black classmate in what was meant to be a dramatisation of slave auctions held during the 19th century.

Daily Mail has reported that the seven teenagers first hit their classmate with sticks, hurled racist insults and then chained him to a lamp post. The incident took place in January and three of the students were initially suspended for two weeks and subsequently expelled. They however returned when the school's board of governors apparently saw it fit to reverse the initial decision. The secondary school claims it has investigated the matter and that the initial punishment of suspending the students was deemed adequate.

It is reported that the victim remains traumatised and while his parents have refused to comment on the incident, parents of other students in the school have expressed their anger through social media as well as during meetings on the school premises. Many of them say that they were not even informed of the incident till March 13. And while local police is looking into the matter, the school management has said that it cannot take any further action apart from what it already has.