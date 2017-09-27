close
Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes, PM blames 'external factors'

Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 11:30
Ukraine: Thousands evacuated as ammunition depot explodes, PM blames &#039;external factors&#039;
Smoke and flames rise over the warehouse (Photo: Reuters)

Kiev: Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.

The blasts occurred late on Tuesday at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270 kilometres (168 miles) west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.
One person was injured, it said.

Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said, "external factors" were behind the incident.
 

