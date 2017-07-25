close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UK's Boris Johnson plays down Conservative rift, NZ near top of trade deal queue

Britain kicked off a first full round of negotiations with the European Union last week, a year after Britons voted narrowly to leave the European Union, but their government seemed at war with itself over the divorce terms.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 10:14

Wellington: Britain`s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday appeared to deny there was any infighting within the governing Conservative party during a visit to New Zealand, where he said the country was near the top of the queue for a trade deal post-Brexit.

Johnson played down recent media reports in London of infighting in the Conservative party along the lines of the Leave-Remain rifts it suffered during the referendum.

Britain kicked off a first full round of negotiations with the European Union last week, a year after Britons voted narrowly to leave the European Union, but their government seemed at war with itself over the divorce terms.

Asked whether the infighting within the party could compromise Britain`s ability to clinch a timely, post-Brexit deal with the EU, Johnson said: "I don`t wish in any way to sound complacent but I have been travelling in Japan and the now beautiful New Zealand and any such activities completely passed me by .... no one has sent me news of any such infighting," Johnson told a news conference in Wellington.

"Our friends and partners around the world can be confident that we are going to get this thing done and done in style."

Johnson, whose backing helped secure a four-point victory for the Leave camp in June last year, said that no one would be worse off as a result of Brexit including New Zealand.

He said New Zealand was near the front of the queue for a trade deal with Britain once the latter left the European Union.

Johnson said Brexit is not about Britain turning away from the world but, on the contrary, it is about "rediscovering and intensifying friendships and partnerships around the world."

"In trying to do that we see New Zealand at or near the front of the queue."

Neither Johnson nor New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee gave many specifics on the details and timing of a future deal. Asked whether this would happen any time soon, Brownlee said: "They have to formally exit the European Union before they can engage in those discussions," he said. 

TAGS

Boris JohnsonConservative Partydeal queue

From Zee News

India

RS polls: Gujarat BJP holds meeting; Congress meet on Tuesd...

India

First batch of Haj pilgrims from Kashmir leave for Jeddah

`Shed illusions, Ajit Doval&#039;s Beijing visit not an opportunity to settle India-China border stand-off`
India

`Shed illusions, Ajit Doval's Beijing visit not an opp...

Pak Senator Mushahid Hussain stresses on improving ties with India amid soaring tensions
World

Pak Senator Mushahid Hussain stresses on improving ties wit...

Sushma Swaraj is &#039;India’s Best-Loved Politician&#039;, opines US magazine Wall Street Journal
India

Sushma Swaraj is 'India’s Best-Loved Politician',...

Microsoft Paint may be dead soon
Technology

Microsoft Paint may be dead soon

Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island not very near you
World

Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island not very n...

Environment

Inadequate flow, untreated sewage behind Yamuna pollution:...

Chhattisgarh Minister&#039;s wife accused of acquiring 4.12 hector of state forest land, resort construction underway
India

Chhattisgarh Minister's wife accused of acquiring 4.12...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels