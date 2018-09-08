हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Mallya

UK's legal system not haven for those who break law: British lawmaker on Vijay Mallya

UK Minister Graham Stuart on Saturday reacted on the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

UK&#039;s legal system not haven for those who break law: British lawmaker on Vijay Mallya
File image

UK Minister Graham Stuart on Saturday reacted on the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Stuart assured of working closely with India on the case. He also affirmed that due process will be followed and justice will be served. 

According to news agency ANI, Stuart said, "We have close cooperation with India. Due process will always go ahead and it will be ensured that justice is done."

Defending the legal system, Stuart argued that the United Kingdom has one of the most respected legal systems in the world and it is not a haven for those who break the law. 

He said, "We don't comment on individual cases. We have one of the most respected legal systems in the world and anybody will be persisted to that but it's not a haven for those who break the law."

Beleaguered businessman Mallya last visited the Oval on Friday to watch the 5th Test match between India and England in Kennington. 

On asking about his return to India, Mallya said that it is for the judge to decide. ANI reported that Mallya while leaving the cricket ground had a brief interaction where he dodged the question of him going back to India.

"It is for the judge to decide. I am not giving any media interview at a cricket game," said Mallya.   

Mallya, an alleged financial offender, is facing extradition case in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on charges of bank fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. 

On September 3, a Mumbai Special Court granted three weeks time to the liquor baron to file his reply on the Enforcement Directorate's application seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new law.

(With ANI Inputs)

