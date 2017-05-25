close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UK's Theresa May raised intelligence concerns with Donald Trump after leaks row: Source

British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday over leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester suicide bombing, a British government source said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 23:50

Brussles: British Prime Minister Theresa May raised concerns with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday over leaks to U.S. media about the Manchester suicide bombing, a British government source said.

May raised the issue of the intelligence leaks with Trump while they were waiting for a group photograph to be taken at a NATO summit in Brussels. Television pictures showed May and Trump talking while sitting side-by-side at the event.

"She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S. is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure," the source said.

The source also said that Britain was prepared to increase non-combat troop deployment to the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

TAGS

Theresa MayUnited KingdomWashingtonBrusselsDonald TrumpNATO

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Manoj Tiwari asks Arvind Kejriwal to resign, as Kapil Mishr...
DelhiDelhi

Manoj Tiwari asks Arvind Kejriwal to resign, as Kapil Mishr...

BJP workers, police clash in Kolkata, 71 injured, 141 arres...
West Bengal

BJP workers, police clash in Kolkata, 71 injured, 141 arres...

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar-led peaceniks meet Mehbo...
Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar-led peaceniks meet Mehbo...

President speaks out against intolerance, of 'one-way...
India

President speaks out against intolerance, of 'one-way...

Saharanpur calm but tense; officials hope for early normalcy
Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur calm but tense; officials hope for early normalc...

Mayawati denies involvement behind Saharanpur violence, urges people to live in harmony
Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati denies involvement behind Saharanpur violence, urg...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video