UN calls for immediate de-escalation of violence in Jerusalem

London: With at least three killed so far and over 100 injured in the violence emanating from Jerusalem, the United Nations has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and asserted that all religious liberties must be respected.

"The issue is complex and we do understand legitimate security concerns, but on the other hand it is important that the status quo at the site by retained."

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters, add that the U.N. wants all sides to avoid further steps that could lead to violence that could lead to further tensions."We want the parties to be able to deal with it and to de-escalate the situation so that there is no threat to anyone there," he further said.

Meanwhile, Egypt has called for an immediate halt to the violence underway around a holy site in Jerusalem, and urged Israel to show respect for Muslim sacred sites and accused it of stirring tensions, reports the Guardian.Egypt has further accused Israel of imposing restrictions on Palestinians over rights to practice their faith, "fueling tension among the Palestinian people and the entire Muslim nation.

"In a statement, it called upon the Israeli government go be rational and not to "let the situation get into a dangerous swamp" that endangers attempts to revive peace talks.

The clashes erupted after Israel this week set up metal detectors at entrances to a sensitive shrine, holy to both Jews and Muslims, following a deadly Palestinian attack there that killed two police officers a week ago.