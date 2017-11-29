हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
UN chief Antonio Guterres strongly condemns North Korea missile test

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea`s latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilizing steps."

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 08:49 AM IST
Reuters photo

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea`s latest missile test and urged Pyongyang to "desist taking any further destabilizing steps."

"This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community," Guterres said in a statement.

North Korea earlier fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that the Japanese defense ministry said landed in Japan`s exclusive economic zone.

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest launch and calls from the United States for more sanctions to be imposed on North Korea over its rogue behavior.

Guterres said he was ready to work with all parties to reduce tensions.

