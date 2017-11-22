UN chief condemns suicide bombing in Nigeria

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a suicide bombing in Nigeria in which 50 people were killed.

In a statement on Tuesday through his spokesman Farhan Haq, Guterres extended his condolences to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Nigeria for the loss of life, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called for those responsible for these heinous acts to be swiftly brought to justice.

Guterres reiterated the solidarity of the United Nations with the Nigerian government in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism, and renewed the commitment of the United Nations to continue to support regional counter-terrorism initiatives, said Haq.

A suicide bomber set off explosives on Tuesday during morning prayers in a mosque in Mubi, a small town in the northeastern state of Adamawa.