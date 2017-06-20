close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UN chief engages to resume India-Pak talks on Kashmir issue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested on Tuesday that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through his meetings with the prime ministers of the two countries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 23:17
UN chief engages to resume India-Pak talks on Kashmir issue

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres suggested on Tuesday that he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue through his meetings with the prime ministers of the two countries.

"Why do you think I met three times the prime minister of Pakistan (Nawaz Sharif) and two times the prime minister of India (Narendra Modi). For someone accused of doing nothing, it is quite a number of meetings," Guterres said with laughter here, responding to a question whether he is engaged in bringing about a dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Guterres was asked about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control and the ceasefire violations since he assumed office as the UN chief in January.

Modi and Guterres met in St Petersburg this month on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

During the meeting, Modi had stressed on multilateralism to address global challenges such as terrorism.

Sharif and the UN chief met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos in January and again this month in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric, when asked about the Secretary-General's response to the situation in Kashmir, has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in the region closely.

Dujarric has said that the UN chief reiterates his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

There are strains in relations between India and Pakistan over a number of issues including the cross-border terrorism, unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and the death sentence given to 
Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

TAGS

United NationsIndia PakistanIndo PakKashmirNawaz SharifKashmir issue

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

EuropeWorld

US sanctions to stay until Russia quits eastern Ukraine: Wh...

Odisha: Denied ambulance by hospital, father carries dead body of infant in hands in Malkangiri
Odisha

Odisha: Denied ambulance by hospital, father carries dead b...

PM Narendra Modi to lead 3rd International Yoga Day celebrations with UP CM, 51,000 participants in Lucknow
Uttar PradeshIndia

PM Narendra Modi to lead 3rd International Yoga Day celebra...

WorldAsia

UN chief engages to resume India-Pakistan talks on Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenades, open fire on CRPF camp i...

Digvijaya Singh shared dias with Zakir Naik, called him a proponent of peace — WATCH video
India

Digvijaya Singh shared dias with Zakir Naik, called him a p...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video