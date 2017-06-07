'UN chief not shying away from handling global conflicts'

United Nations: The UN has rejected assertions that Secretary General Antonio Guterres is "shying" away from handling tense global situations including those between India and Pakistan and in Qatar, emphasising that he "notices" what is going on in the world.

"I don't think the Secretary-General is shying away from handling conflict in any way, shape or form," Spokesman for the Secretary-General St phane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing here yesterday.

Dujarric was responding to a question on why the Secretary-General is "shying away from handling" situations in "conflict zone" and why he is not dealing with the situation in Qatar and in India and Pakistan.

"we're obviously watching the situation closely, where there are a number of diplomatic initiatives that are at play...As a matter of principle, in any conflict, in any point of tension, if the Secretary-General's good offices are needed, they're always available," Dujarric said.

When asked that the UN Chief has not noticed the tense global situations or talked to the parties involved, Dujarric said, "I think the Secretary-General notices what's going on in the world."

In escalating tensions, Qatar's neighbours, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have cut off economic and political ties, causing a broader crisis.

Dujarric, when asked at press briefings about the Secretary General's response to the situation in Kashmir, has repeatedly said that Guterres is following the situation in the region closely.

The UN Chief has not made any direct intervention to resolve the issue, reiterating his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.