close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UN chief prioritises politics in peacekeeping reform

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said politics must be prioritised in the reform of UN peacekeeping operations.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 06:54

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said politics must be prioritised in the reform of UN peacekeeping operations.

Addressing a UN Security Council meeting on the reform of UN peacekeeping on Wednesday, the UN chief said that he has proposed a four-point initiative to reform the peacekeeping operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

"First, we must recognize the `primacy of politics` so that peace operations are deployed in support of active diplomatic efforts, not as a substitute," he said. 

Guterres said his proposals for the Secretariat peace and security architecture "seek to strengthen the link between political strategies and operations -- and between peace and security and the development and human rights pillars of our work."

Turning to other reform initiatives, Guterres said that peace operations "should be properly equipped," adding that "more mobility, better equipment, enhanced training and intelligence would allow us to do a better job and eventually with smaller numbers."

The third point of the reform package is that peace operations "must embody UN values," he said.

"Since the earliest days of my tenure, I have sent strong signals of my determination to stamp out sexual exploitation and abuse," he said.

"In one important sign of progress, Member States are now certifying, prior to deployment, that none of their personnel has a history of misconduct or human rights violations," he noted.

Speaking of gender parity, the secretary-general said that he is "making a push for more female officers and troops in our operations."

"More women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping," he said.

He also stressed the importance of building "stronger partnerships," noting the Joint United Nations-African Union Framework for Enhanced Partnership on peace and security signed in April of this year is "a crucial step."

"We need to take profit of the complementarity that needs to exist between the UN and regional and other organizations," he added.

Fifty-five peacekeeping operations "have successfully completed their mandates across the years and across the globe," said Guterres.

TAGS

UNSecretary-GeneralSecurity CouncilpeacekeepingAntonio Guterres

From Zee News

Europe

British police make sixth arrest in Parsons Green attack

World

North Korea shrugs off Donald Trump threat as 'dog...

World

Pakistan PM seeks implementation of UNSC resolution on Kash...

World

Iran says it does not expect US to leave nuclear deal

World

No need to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal: EU

Haryana

All boards, corporations to provide info of caste data of e...

Sushma Swaraj, Afghan President Ghani discuss boosting strategic partnership
IndiaAsia

Sushma Swaraj, Afghan President Ghani discuss boosting stra...

In citizenship message, Donald Trump welcomes immigrants to America
Americas

In citizenship message, Donald Trump welcomes immigrants to...

World

Donald Trump to 'consider' resuming military aid...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi