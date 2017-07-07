close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UN chief says Cyprus talks fail

Talks aimed at ending the four-decade Cyprus conflict have closed without reaching an agreement, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday after a stormy final session of talks that ran into the early hours.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 08:44

Crans Montana: Talks aimed at ending the four-decade Cyprus conflict have closed without reaching an agreement, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday after a stormy final session of talks that ran into the early hours.

"I`m very sorry to tell you that despite the very strong commitment and engagement of all the delegations and different parties ... the conference on Cyprus was closed without an agreement being reached," he told a news conference. 

Guterres had flown in on Thursday to press Greek and Turkish Cypriots to seal a deal reuniting their east Mediterranean island, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence phoned to urge them to "seize this historic opportunity".

Diplomatic efforts to reunite Cyprus have failed since the island was riven in a 1974 Turkish army invasion triggered by a coup by Greek Cypriots seeking union with Greece.

But the week of talks, held in a Swiss alpine resort, ground to a halt as the two sides failed to overcome final obstacles. Guterres finally called a halt at 2 a.m. after a session marred by yelling and drama, a source close to the negotiations said.

"Unfortunately... an agreement was not possible, and the conference was closed without the possibility to bring a solution to this dramatic and long-lasting problem," Guterres said. 

"That doesn`t mean that other initiatives cannot be developed in order to address the Cyprus problem," he added.

He declined to elaborate on what exactly had caused the talks to collapse, but said there was still a wide gap between the two delegations on a number of questions.

TAGS

UN chiefsecretary generalAntonio GuterresCrans Montana

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

NASA&#039;s Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed galaxy
Space

NASA's Hubble spots clumps of new stars in lensed gala...

West Bengal violence: BJP&#039;s fact-finding team, Opposition leaders to visit riot-hit Basirhat today
West Bengal

West Bengal violence: BJP's fact-finding team, Opposit...

Delhi University announces third cut-off list
DelhiEducation

Delhi University announces third cut-off list

AmericasWorld

US concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify: State D...

India

Indian Ambassador to Peru appointed NY Consul General

Burhan Wani&#039;s death anniversary: Kashmir remains on edge; social media sites blocked, 21K additional forces rushed in
Jammu and Kashmir

Burhan Wani's death anniversary: Kashmir remains on ed...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video