UN chief says Fayyad "right man" to be Libya envoy despite US objection

Dubai: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he believed former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad was the "right person" to be the world body`s envoy to Libya after the United States raised objections to the choice.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has expressed disappointment over Guterres` choice, saying the world body has for too long been "unfairly biased in favour of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel".

Speaking at a summit in Dubai, Guterres said: "I believe he is the right person for the right job at the right moment... And I think it is a loss for the Libyan peace process and for the Libyan people that I am not able to appoint him."