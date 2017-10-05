close
UN ending 13-year military peacekeeping mission in Haiti

A UN peacekeeping mission has helped maintain order in Haiti through 13 years of political turmoil and catastrophe is coming to an end.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 22:42

Port-au-Prince: A UN peacekeeping mission has helped maintain order in Haiti through 13 years of political turmoil and catastrophe is coming to an end.

The last of the blue-helmeted soldiers are leaving amid concerns that the police and justice system are still not adequate to ensure security in the country. UN troops reached a height of more than 10,000 in the aftermath of the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

The mission does not officially end until October 15. There are about 100 international soldiers in who will leave within days.

The UN is lowering its flag at its headquarters in Port-au-Prince during a ceremony today. The mission will be followed by a smaller UN operation consisting of police and civilians who will help support the country's justice system. 

United NationsHaitiUN troopsPort-au-Prince

