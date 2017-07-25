close
UN expert slams Myanmar gov't for worsening rights situation

The situation of the Rohingya people from Rakhine State, many of whom have been forced from their homes amid reports of grave human rights violations, had hardly improved since January.  

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:59

United Nations: An independent UN expert has criticised the Myanmar government over the worsening security and human rights situation in the country, saying it was disappointing that military regime "tactics" like torture were still being used.

UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee, after a 12-day visit to Myanmar, listed a catalogue of concerns including reports of killings, torture, the use of human shields by security forces, deaths in custody and an ongoing humanitarian crisis for the Rohingya people and other minorities.

"I am disappointed to see the tactics applied by the previous government still being used," said Lee.

Her own movements, she added, had been severely restricted, and access to crisis-hit areas remained off-limits even to international organisations.

"We are told not to expect Myanmar to transition into a democracy overnight - that it needs time and space," she added. "But in the same way, Myanmar should not expect to have its close scrutiny removed or its special monitoring mechanisms dismantled overnight.This cannot happen until there is real and discernible progress on human rights."

Lee said the situation of the Rohingya people from Rakhine State, many of whom have been forced from their homes amid reports of grave human rights violations, had hardly improved since her last visit in January.

"I continue to receive reports of violations allegedly committed by security forces during operations," she said.

She said around 120,000 people from the area were still living in camps after fleeing their homes, and there was little prospect of a long-term solution.

She will present a full report to the UN General Assembly in October on her visit to Myanmar.

