UN flag to fly with Tricolour on United Nations Day

New Delhi: The flag of the United Nations will fly along with the national tricolour atop all important buildings in the country on October 24 to mark United Nations Day, the home ministry has said.

In a directive to all central departments and administrations in states and Union territories, the ministry said every year October 24 is observed as United Nations Day when the UN flag is flown along with Indian national flag on all buildings on which the Tricolour is regularly flown.

"The United Nations Flag is, however, not flown on Raj Bhawans/Raj Niwas and buildings housing Legislative Councils, Legislative Assemblies and High Courts," it said.