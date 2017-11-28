UN panel seeks report from Myanmar on rapes, deaths of Rohingya women

Geneva: A United Nations women`s rights panel called on Myanmar on Tuesday to provide "an exceptional report" within six months on rapes and sexual violence against Rohingya women and girls by its security forces in northern Rakhine state.

In a rare request, only its fourth ever since 1982, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women asked the Myanmar government to provide details on women and girls killed since the army crackdown began in late August, which drove more than 600,000 people to flee to Bangladesh.

The watchdog panel said it had also "requested information on investigations, arrests, prosecutions, convictions and sentences or disciplinary measures imposed on perpetrators, including members of the armed forces, found guilty of such crimes".