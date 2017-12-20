हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
UN rights chief to step down over `geo-political context`

UN rights chief Zeid Ra`ad Al Hussein, a harsh critic of US President Donald Trump, will step down next year, saying he will not seek another mandate "in the current geo-political context," according to an email sent to staff which was seen by AFP on Wednesday.

AFP| Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 23:57 PM IST
United Nations: UN rights chief Zeid Ra`ad Al Hussein, a harsh critic of US President Donald Trump, will step down next year, saying he will not seek another mandate "in the current geo-political context," according to an email sent to staff which was seen by AFP on Wednesday.

"I have decided not to seek a second four-year term. To do so, in the current geo-political context, might involve bending a knee in supplication; muting a statement of advocacy; lessening the independence and integrity of my voice -- which is your voice," he wrote.

