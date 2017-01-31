close
UN Security Council to hold urgent talks on Iran missile test

AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 08:32

United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold urgent talks Tuesday on Iran`s test-firing of a medium-range missile, diplomats said.

The United States requested the emergency consultations after the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations called for council action.

