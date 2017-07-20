close
UN slaps sanctions on 8 linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda

The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to impose sanctions against eight individuals and businesses linked to the Islamic State extremist group and al Qaeda.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 22:34

United Nations: The UN Security Council has voted unanimously to impose sanctions against eight individuals and businesses linked to the Islamic State extremist group and al Qaeda.

The eight additions to the UN sanctions blacklist include IS leaders in Southeast Asia, IS-affiliated extremist groups in Syria, foreign fighters from the Caucuses and illicit money exchange businesses.

The US-drafted resolution adopted today also urges greater international cooperation to cut off funding to extremist groups, prevent them from acquiring weapons, and step up cooperation to address the issues of fighters for IS and al Qaeda returning home.

US deputy ambassador Michele Sison called the resolution "another important step" to defeat the two extremist groups, stressing that "for the United States, there is no higher priority." 

Sison said "there will be more designations" to the sanctions blacklist. 

TAGS

Islamic State of Iraq and the LevantAl QaedaUnited NationsUN Security CouncilUNSCISISSyria

