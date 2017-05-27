UN to check human rights record for Sri Lankan peacekeepers

United Nations: The UN will require Sri Lankan troops to undergo "enhanced screening" for human rights violations going back to the final years of the civil war before they can be deployed as peacekeepers.

"We need to have an enhanced screening process for Sri Lankan peacekeepers," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Friday.

"That`s different from other screening processes that we have."

"For any future deployment, the government of Sri Lanka will have to share with the Secretariat the personal history information and military service records since 2005 for all personnel Sri Lanka intends to deploy," he explained.

The period of scrutiny includes the final four years of the civil war that ended in 2009 with the rout of the Tamil Tigers when thousands of civilians were killed amid reports of widespread human rights violations.

A panel appointed by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon reported that both the Sri Lankan army and the Tamil Tiger rebels had committed serious human rights violations and some of the actions could amount to war crimes.

Haq said that the Sri Lankan government will have to "to certify in writing that it`s not aware of any allegations against any unit member having been involved by act or omission in the commission of any acts that amount to violations of international human rights law or international humanitarian law," as a condition for deployment.

The deputy spokesperson was responding to reporters` questions about sexual assaults and abuses allegedly carried out by Sri Lankan peacekeepers in Haiti, putting the focus on two areas that the UN has faced severe criticisms.

Several instances of sexual assault and exploitation, especially of children, by peacekeepers of various nationalities have marred its reputation prompting stronger measures to enforce a zero tolerance policy. Moreover, Haiti was hit by a cholera epidemic that killed about 10,000 people and it was blamed on peacekeepers from Nepal.

Asked about the appropriateness of having him investigate abuse allegations against a Sri Lankan peacekeeper, Haq said: "When it comes to investigations, we hope that all investigations are conducted in a credible manner. If not, that would be a matter of concern."