close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UN urges Iraq to take better care of IS sex abuse victims

According to a report, the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) and the UN rights office have warned that children born as a result of the sexual violence risked facing a lifetime of discrimination and abuse.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:45

Baghdad: The UN has urged better care for thousands of women and girls who survived sexual violence by the Islamic State militant group, the media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) and the UN rights office have warned that children born as a result of the sexual violence risked facing a lifetime of discrimination and abuse, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The physical, mental and emotional injuries inflicted by (IS) are almost beyond comprehension,” UN rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said.

Tuesday’s report pointed to the horrific abuse suffered by women and girls in IS-controlled areas, including rape, abduction, slavery and cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment.

The women were sold and traded across the jihadists’ self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq. Around 3,000 are believed to remain in captivity.

The UN report said Baghdad was responsible under domestic and international law to prosecute the perpetrators and help ensure reparations for the victims.

TAGS

BaghdadIslamic statemissionIraqAl Hussein

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

MLAs loyal to Sasikala revolt against Tamil Nadu CM Palanis...

Money laundering case: Delhi court dismisses bail of separatist Shabir Shah
Jammu and Kashmir

Money laundering case: Delhi court dismisses bail of separa...

AIMPLB convenes first meet after Supreme Court&#039;s verdict on triple talaq
Madhya PradeshIndia

AIMPLB convenes first meet after Supreme Court's verdi...

Petition filed in Lahore HC to put Nawaz Sharif, children on Pakistan&#039;s exit control list
WorldAsia

Petition filed in Lahore HC to put Nawaz Sharif, children o...

&#039;4G smartphones demand in emerging markets spurred growth in Q2&#039;
Mobiles

'4G smartphones demand in emerging markets spurred gro...

PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Bihar on August 26
Bihar

PM Modi to conduct aerial survey of flood-affected areas of...

Madhya Pradesh

Dalit girl forced to lift her excreta by upper caste man in...

Apple rolls out iOS 11 OS &#039;&#039;beta 7&#039;&#039; version
Technology

Apple rolls out iOS 11 OS ''beta 7'' ve...

Quake kills two on Italian holiday island, young brothers saved
EuropeWorld

Quake kills two on Italian holiday island, young brothers s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India