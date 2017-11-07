हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
UN urges Saudi coalition to end `catastrophic` Yemen aid blockade

The UN on Tuesday urged the Saudi-led coalition to end a blockade which has halted the flow of humanitarian supplies into Yemen.

Last Updated: Nov 07, 2017, 18:05 PM IST
United Nations: The UN on Tuesday urged the Saudi-led coalition to end a blockade which has halted the flow of humanitarian supplies into Yemen, further threatening some seven million people facing famine-like conditions. 

"If these channels, these lifelines, are not kept open it is catastrophic for people who are already in what we have already called the world`s worst humanitarian crisis," a spokesman for the United Nations humanitarian office, Jens Laerke, told reporters in Geneva. 

